Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of eGain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in eGain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in eGain by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of EGAN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.84 million, a PE ratio of 326.67 and a beta of 0.42.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.