Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

