Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,058,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth $20,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,999,090.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIAN stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. LianBio has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.75). As a group, research analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

