Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NextCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextCure by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextCure by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 216,948 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 187,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.05. NextCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.