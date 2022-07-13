Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,287 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $483,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

