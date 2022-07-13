Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,991 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 16,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Hess stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

