Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,900 LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LianBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.75). Equities analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,661,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.