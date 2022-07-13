Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $187.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

