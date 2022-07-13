Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRDM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

Get Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.