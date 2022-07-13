Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $39,398,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,840,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after buying an additional 924,037 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 739,809 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 723,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,237,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 603,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

