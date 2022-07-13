Bailard Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

