Bailard Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,313,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 577,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 350,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AQUA opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

