Bailard Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Shares of BOOT opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

