Bailard Inc. Sells 3,481 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 348,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 37,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

