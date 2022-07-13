Bailard Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.07. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.72 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

