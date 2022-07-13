Bailard Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $891.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $51,294.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

