Bailard Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 166.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $891.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

