Bailard Inc. Sells 586 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,318 shares of company stock worth $9,322,327. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

