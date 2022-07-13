Bailard Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

