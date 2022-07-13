Bailard Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $347,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 165.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 285,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.