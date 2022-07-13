Bailard Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,774,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 237,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.60. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $87.58.

