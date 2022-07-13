Bailard Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. CWM LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $237.08 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

