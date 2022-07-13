Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,512,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BERY opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

