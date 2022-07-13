Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

