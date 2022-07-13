Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 69.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NMR opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

