Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $2,496,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.66.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $492.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

