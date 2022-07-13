Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 121,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

