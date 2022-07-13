Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,337,000 after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 390,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 197,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 124,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

