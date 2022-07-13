Bailard Inc. Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,212 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $54,277,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in US Foods by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,175 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,167,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

