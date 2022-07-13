Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 488.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,318 shares of company stock worth $9,322,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

