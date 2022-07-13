Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.