Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Water Solutions were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $104,503,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $86,370,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

ZWS stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho cut their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

