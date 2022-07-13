Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 252,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 39,065 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

