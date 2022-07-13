Baker Hughes (BKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

