Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 5,042 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,051,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,209,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTN. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

