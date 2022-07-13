Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 5,042 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,051,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,209,568.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
