Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.45

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as low as $12.38. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 4,163 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

