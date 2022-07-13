Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANR stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

