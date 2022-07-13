Banner (BANR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.