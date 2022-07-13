BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $71.71

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.71 and traded as low as $45.48. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 1,915 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($84.00) to €76.00 ($76.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($97.00) to €88.00 ($88.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $3.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.51%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

