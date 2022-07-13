Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Trading 7.2% Higher

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $8.95. 1,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

