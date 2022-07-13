BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

BRBR stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

