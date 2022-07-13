Benin Management CORP Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.45.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

