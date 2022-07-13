Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $89.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHLB opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

