Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,008,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,399 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

