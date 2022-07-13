Biogen (BIIB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. Biogen has set its FY22 guidance at $14.25-16.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $215.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $358.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.