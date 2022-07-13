BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller Sells 7,337 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $207,582,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.