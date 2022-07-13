BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.57 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.20 ($0.93). Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.90 ($0.93).

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,261.29.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

About BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.