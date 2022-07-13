BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT) Insider John Dixon Purchases 95,660 Shares

BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT – Get Rating) insider John Dixon purchased 95,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,827.30 ($10,018.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.28.
About BirdDog Technology (Get Rating)
