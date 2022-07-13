Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) vs. California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) Critical Analysis

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.58%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than California Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 47.53% 36.66% 21.20% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $359.26 million 7.82 $181.99 million $0.64 20.97 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats California Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

