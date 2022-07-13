boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 188.89 ($2.25).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.43) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.78) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 140 ($1.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.77) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.66) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.40 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 301 ($3.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The firm has a market cap of £699.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.